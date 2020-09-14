Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $715,000 Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,892 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $185,977,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 1,183.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,318 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Nordstrom by 2,601.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,565,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,507 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $19,256,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Nordstrom by 127.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

