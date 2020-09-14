21,383 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 424.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $40.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

