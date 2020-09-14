Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,868 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,065 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 68.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 16.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 17.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $213,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

