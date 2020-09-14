PDT Partners LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after buying an additional 127,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

