PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,376 Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 76.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 152,443 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of OBNK opened at $22.36 on Monday. Origin Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

