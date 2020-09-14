PDT Partners LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

CBU stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

