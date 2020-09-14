Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Position Reduced by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,596 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $57.42 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

