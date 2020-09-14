PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $57.92 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $603.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $180,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.