Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,369 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,054,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 97,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

RWR opened at $79.81 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.