Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,229 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yeti were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yeti by 248.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 137.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,008,064.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,009.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,634 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,504. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

