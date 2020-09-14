22,685 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WD opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $252.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $442,759.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 157,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,826,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

