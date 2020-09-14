Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,670 Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Genesco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Genesco by 37.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 157.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.