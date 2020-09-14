Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,019,000 after buying an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 97,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $399,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,326.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

PII opened at $92.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

