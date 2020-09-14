Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,631 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,608,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 867,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,591,000 after purchasing an additional 245,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $50,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

NYSE BMO opened at $61.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

