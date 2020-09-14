Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 115,315 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coherent by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,042,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,711,000 after buying an additional 551,925 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $30,557,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 29.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 960,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,242,000 after acquiring an additional 220,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 16.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,157,000 after acquiring an additional 203,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 15.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,872,000 after acquiring an additional 105,649 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $107.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.31. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.