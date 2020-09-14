Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE:HE opened at $32.96 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

HE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.