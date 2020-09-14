Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.30 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

