APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159,114 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

