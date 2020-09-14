Fmr LLC Invests $67.86 Million in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,300,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,863,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $279,027,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WMG opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $34.76.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

About Warner Music Group

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

