Fmr LLC Sells 355,649 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,297,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 355,649 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.48% of Delek US worth $57,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Delek US by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 469,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 174,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 305,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

DK stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

