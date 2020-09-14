Fmr LLC Has $69.63 Million Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,893 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.56% of TCF Financial worth $69,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 131.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 209.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 39.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 37.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.