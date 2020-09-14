APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,279,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,807,000 after buying an additional 521,131 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bunge by 721.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 313,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after buying an additional 256,032 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of BG stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

