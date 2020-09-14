Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $243,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,831 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,980,000 after acquiring an additional 616,346 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7,365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 622,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,482,000 after acquiring an additional 614,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

MSI stock opened at $153.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,336. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

