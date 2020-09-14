Fmr LLC Increases Position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189,608 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.72% of Michaels Companies worth $59,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 596.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 362,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 346.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 293,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 228,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 355,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 344.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 3.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIK shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

