Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,385 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Lithia Motors worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 30,942.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $61,553.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,189.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,143 shares of company stock worth $7,036,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $239.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $278.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

