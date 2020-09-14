Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,670 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,441,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,500,000 after purchasing an additional 591,291 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fitbit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $261.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.85 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.35 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

