First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 73.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. Axos Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.