Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,515 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.54% of Logitech International worth $58,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 368.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 40,436 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $563,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $291,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $382,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 119.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

LOGI opened at $68.78 on Monday. Logitech International SA has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $76.53. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. Analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.8697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 52,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,403,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,143,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

