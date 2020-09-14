Fmr LLC Increases Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,832,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350,792 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.93% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $65,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH opened at $5.30 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.69.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.