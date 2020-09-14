Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 58.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $92.67 on Monday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

