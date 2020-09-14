Fmr LLC Has $60.64 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,456,080 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.06% of Bunge worth $60,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth $36,279,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 64.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,807,000 after purchasing an additional 521,131 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth $18,143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bunge by 721.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 313,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 256,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

In other Bunge news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.82. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

