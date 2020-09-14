Fmr LLC Has $65.12 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 762,016 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.61% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $65,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,505.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.66 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $101.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

