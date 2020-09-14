Fmr LLC Takes Position in Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,201,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,776,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.31% of Akouos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,938,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of Akouos stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. Akouos Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.46) by ($5.68). On average, research analysts forecast that Akouos Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

