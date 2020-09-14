Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,720 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.71% of American Assets Trust worth $62,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 58.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 801.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.06 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

