Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,114 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.28% of Fastenal worth $69,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 458.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,078 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,950,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after buying an additional 1,526,965 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,082,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,844,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $44.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

