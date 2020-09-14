Fmr LLC Purchases 393,912 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,683,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 393,912 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $58,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendys alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WEN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

WEN opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.