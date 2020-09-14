Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,103 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.56% of Citizens Financial Group worth $60,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 241.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 256,037 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 887,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,389,000 after purchasing an additional 455,866 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 670.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 787,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 685,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.83. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

