Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.21. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,446.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 44.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 76.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 152.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

