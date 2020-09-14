Short Interest in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Grows By 252.3%

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a growth of 252.3% from the August 15th total of 100,500 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 140.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of INmune Bio worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMB. Roth Capital raised their price objective on INmune Bio from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

