Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 261,704 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.76% of BOK Financial worth $69,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after buying an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $53.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

