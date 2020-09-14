Fmr LLC Buys 1,401,917 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7,455.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,401,917 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Anheuser Busch Inbev worth $70,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $98.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra dropped their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

