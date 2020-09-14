Fmr LLC Increases Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116,997 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.23% of Kornit Digital worth $70,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,122,000 after buying an additional 382,814 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,526,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after buying an additional 301,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,383,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,349,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,022,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 905,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 68,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -301.28 and a beta of 1.60. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

