PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of PGT Innovations worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 82.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI opened at $17.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $202.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGTI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

