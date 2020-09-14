TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 47.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $53.94 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -449.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.29.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUVA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

