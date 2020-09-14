TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 112.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $31.10 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

