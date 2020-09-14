Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,012 Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peloton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Peloton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,909,283 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $84.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion and a PE ratio of -59.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

