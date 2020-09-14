Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,381 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.20% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,553,000 after purchasing an additional 161,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 184,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $777.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.68. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.