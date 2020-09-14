Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 1,662.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 189,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of ECPG opened at $41.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.64. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

