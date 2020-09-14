Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,492,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after acquiring an additional 122,111 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after acquiring an additional 191,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 108,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 849,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

