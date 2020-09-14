Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells $124,474.00 in Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,400 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $124,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,107.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $89,925.00.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. NanoString Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,024 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,727 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,677,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 553,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 286,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 272,817 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

